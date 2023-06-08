Impairment suspected in crash that killed 19-year-old

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash near Battle Mountain claimed the life of one person.

Nevada Highway Patrol says that on June 7 at around 5:00 a.m., they responded for reports of a crash in Frontage Road 02 in Lyon County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a black Ford Ranger was traveling east on the frontage road in the eastbound travel lane when the driver drove off the right side of the roadway while turning on a curved street.

The driver overcorrected, causing the car to cross over the center lane line, go across the westbound travel lane and drive off the left side of the roadway entirely. The driver overcorrected again, causing the car to overturn.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Arturo Arrellano of Battle Mountain, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

