Elko man arrested after police say he placed cameras in daughter’s bed and bathroom

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after Elko PD Detectives were made aware of allegations in April that he had placed cameras in his juvenile daughter’s bedroom and bathroom.

The daughter was forensically interviewed by the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center and more information about the specific allegation was obtained. A search warrant was then executed for a residence on the south side of Elko.

During the search warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized related to the investigation. Those devices were analyzed and provided probable cause for the arrest of the suspect, 35-year-old Jesus Flores De La Cuesta of Elko.

He was booked into the Elko County Jail on the charge of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age.

