Cortez Masto among those floating permanent bump stock ban

WASHINGTON D.C., Virgina (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is among those introducing legislation to permanently ban bump stocks.

She joined Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in introducing the Unlawful Machinegun Parts Act.

The act would prohibit the sale of bump stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to increase their rate of fire.

“My hometown was forever changed by the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Bump stocks like the one used that night have no place on our streets, and I’m proud to join commonsense legislation to permanently ban these dangerous devices.”

A ban on bump stocks was originally put in place by the Trump administration in the wake of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting in Las Vegas. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, used the device in the shootings.

The rule was blocked in January 2023 by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, stating it would take an act of Congress to enact such a ban.

