American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show returns to Reno this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is dedicated to preserving the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. This weekend, hundreds of modern and vintage trucks will make their way to Reno for the National Convention & Truck Show.

Erich Reiselt, from Radnor, Ohio, and Miss Flatbed Red, are both ATHS Life Members, Social Media Ambassadors and Committee Members. They stopped by Morning Break to tell folks about all the events that get underway starting Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Click here to learn more about the ATHS. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.