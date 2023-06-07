WCSO offers safety tips ahead Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo logo
Reno Rodeo logo(KOLO)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The upcoming Reno Rodeo offers lots of fun for local residents and tourists alike, but Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Rodeo Association say it is important to keep safety in mind.

Here are some tips that will help people stay safe and enjoy the excitement:

Plan a travel route. Streets are packed with families coming into town to enjoy the fun. Traffic patterns will be modified on June 11 to June 25 around the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Make sure to keep track of valuable items or try to leave them at home. If there are valuables in a car, make sure they are hidden and remember to lock the vehicle.

If those in attendance are of drinking age and are drinking at the event, plan to have a sober driver and ensure a safe ride home using a transportation app like Uber or Lyft.

Do not leave children unattended and keep track of food and drinks.

Have a safety plan for if a group becomes separated. Plan a meeting place especially if children become lost, they will know where their parents can find them. Also ensure children know a parent or guardian’s phone number in case of an emergency. It’s also recommended to bring a picture of your child in case they need to be found.

Lastly, plan for many types of weather. Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and a hat to protect from the hot-desert rays.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Re-Know Minute: Playground Safety
RTC: The Road Ahead
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Sparks man given 20 years for DUI and leaving the scene
Sparks Police Department investigates homicide near Fisherman’s Park