WCSO offers safety tips ahead Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The upcoming Reno Rodeo offers lots of fun for local residents and tourists alike, but Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Rodeo Association say it is important to keep safety in mind.

Here are some tips that will help people stay safe and enjoy the excitement:

Plan a travel route. Streets are packed with families coming into town to enjoy the fun. Traffic patterns will be modified on June 11 to June 25 around the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Make sure to keep track of valuable items or try to leave them at home. If there are valuables in a car, make sure they are hidden and remember to lock the vehicle.

If those in attendance are of drinking age and are drinking at the event, plan to have a sober driver and ensure a safe ride home using a transportation app like Uber or Lyft.

Do not leave children unattended and keep track of food and drinks.

Have a safety plan for if a group becomes separated. Plan a meeting place especially if children become lost, they will know where their parents can find them. Also ensure children know a parent or guardian’s phone number in case of an emergency. It’s also recommended to bring a picture of your child in case they need to be found.

Lastly, plan for many types of weather. Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and a hat to protect from the hot-desert rays.

