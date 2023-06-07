Washoe County Library partners with Our Center for drag queen story hour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library has partnered with Our Center for a series of drag queen story hour events.

The library says their goal is to provide families, friends, and allies of all ages the opportunity to celebrate diversity and practice self-acceptance. They also say it will include family-oriented activities.

The library has hosted the event since 2019. “Drag Story Hour is back and bigger than ever with more events like RainbowFest and partners like Our Center,” said Library Director, Jeff Scott. “We are happy to celebrate Pride for our community for the fourth consecutive year!”

The schedule for the story hours will be as follows:

Thursday, June 15 – Downtown Reno Library 10 a.m. – noon: Crafts, stories 10:30 – 11 a.m.: Drag Story Hour Crafts, storiesDrag Story Hour

Saturday, June 17 – North Valleys Library 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Crafts, music, food, and stories 10:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Drag Story Hour Crafts, music, food, and storiesDrag Story Hour

Saturday, July 15 – Sparks Library 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Crafts, music, food, and stories10:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Drag Story Hour Crafts, music, food, and storiesDrag Story Hour

Local actor Miss Ginger Devine will return and be joined by two additional drag artists this year. The performers will read stories selected and approved by Washoe County Service Librarians.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.