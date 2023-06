SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On June 6 around 3 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department and paramedics found two deceased inside a home on the 3200 block of Holman Way.

Sparks detectives have taken over the investigation.

Officials believe that the man and woman knew one another and that the deaths were a result of a murder/suicide.

