Sparks Police Department investigates homicide near Fisherman’s Park

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found lying on the ground near Fisherman’s Park.

SPD says they got the call early Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m. The homicide investigation was started based on the injuries sustained by the victim.

The Department is now asking for anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

The investigation remains ongoing.

