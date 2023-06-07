Sparks Police close road for investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Part of Glendale Ave. and Galletti Way are closed while Sparks police investigate a body. Crews on the scene say they’ve sectioned off the area and are blocking off the road around the intersection and over the bridge.

The Sparks Police Department and REMSA responded early Wednesday morning, around 1:30.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.