Sparks man given 20 years for DUI and leaving the scene

Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in Sparks.(Washoe County jail and Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident in which the victim sustained multiple fractures and a brain bleed.

33-year-old Michael O’Farrell will be eligible for parole after six years have been served.

O’Farrell was arrested in May of 2022 after the truck he was driving crashed into a motorcycle near Pyramid and Holman Way in Sparks.

When Sparks Police officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, a 28-year-old man, lying in the road with multiple fractures to his left leg and pelvis, a brain bleed, brain swelling, and abrasions.

An investigation revealed O’Farrell was driving his truck when he struck the victim’s motorcycle and fled the scene. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the truck to authorities and he was subsequently arrested.

A toxicology report revealed O’Farrell had a BAC of 0.20 one hour after the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Sparks Police Department investigates homicide near Fisherman’s Park
KOLO Book Club: Pride Month
A rendering of the proposed Arlington Bridge project
RTC asks for input on Arlington Ave. bridge design
Two found dead in Sparks home