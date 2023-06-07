RTC asks for input on Arlington Ave. bridge design

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is asking for the public’s input on the final design of the Arlington Avenue bridges.

Residents of Reno are asked to visit ArlingtonBridges.com to view a public presentation and community survey that will be available through June 30 at 5:00 p.m.

The survey can be accessed here, and comments can be made via email at jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com.

The videos will provide an overview of the project, construction timeline, design and environmental details, and the project’s impact on the surrounding areas such as Wingfield Park and Barbara Bennett Park.

RTC also asks people to complete a survey to help gather information about traffic control, construction phasing and schedule, access for pedestrians, river and park access, river diversions, and impacts to special events.

The bridge was designed based on community input that showed a preference for an all-metal bridge and pedestrian rails, custom lighting and tail pylons at the ends of each bridge. RTC says it will also feature better pedestrian and bicycle access.

Funding for the project comes thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded back in 2021.

