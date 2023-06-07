Renown opens new intensive care units for children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Regional Medical Center now has a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). According to Renown, the fifth and ninth floors of the Tahoe Tower were left bare when it was constructed in 2007 to allow for future expansion.

The state-of-the-art facilities will allow more children to be treated, making it easier for local families seeking care.

Features of the NICU/PICU on Tahoe 5 Include:

· Increased NICU capacity from 39 to 49 bassinets.

· Increased PICU capacity from 11 to 16 private patient and family rooms.

· Bassinet pod system that offers additional space for family and loved ones.

· Private patient and family rooms.

· Interactive moments such as reading nooks, shadow puppet corners and large projected shapes in the elevator lobby.

· Bright and engaging colors, as well as art that is child-friendly, but not childish.

· Staff spaces, both for individuals and groups, including a staff longue, better acoustics and sit-stand desks.

· Upgraded technologies.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.