Registration open for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 2nd annual Carpe Diem Fishing Derby

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars and sign the kids up for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 2nd Annual Carpe Diem Fishing Derby.

Communications manager, Matthew DeBray, stopped by Morning Break to share what families and individuals need to know about the competition.

The event takes place Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rosewood Nature Study Area (6800 Pembroke Drive, Reno). Check in for the event begins at 7 a.m. This family event will feature educational activities and a free fishing derby. Local business sponsors have joined Nevada Department of Wildlife and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to create this event; generate healthy interest in local parks and the outdoors and fishing. Registration and a fishing license are required to participate in the fishing derby but activities are open to everyone.

Registration for this event can be found by clicking here. You can also follow TMPF on Facebook and Instagram.

