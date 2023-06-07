Police investigating shooting at Vagabond Inn

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a person was shot at the Vagabond Inn in Reno Wednesday morning.

Reno Police say a victim was shot in the abdomen around 7:15 a.m. and is now in emergency surgery. They also say they are talking to a person of interest in the case.

The scene is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

