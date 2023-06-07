Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed into law new changes to kindergarten enrollment.

AB65 was signed into law on June 2 and will mean a child will have to be 5 by August 1 to enroll in kindergarten instead of the previous requirement of being 5 by the first day of school.

That new change will take effect on July 1.

The bill also lowers the required age of school enrollment from 7 to 6. That goes into effect next year.

