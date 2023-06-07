Lombardo signs kindergarten enrollment changes into law
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed into law new changes to kindergarten enrollment.
AB65 was signed into law on June 2 and will mean a child will have to be 5 by August 1 to enroll in kindergarten instead of the previous requirement of being 5 by the first day of school.
That new change will take effect on July 1.
The bill also lowers the required age of school enrollment from 7 to 6. That goes into effect next year.
