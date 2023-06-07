Gov. Lombardo calls Special Session of Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo called a Special Session of the Nevada Legislature Tuesday night.

Lawmakers will be asked to consider Assembly Bill 521 which includes funding for veterans, public safety, government services, youth and child welfare, and health care.

Lombardo’s order called for the session to begin at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and conclude by 11:59 p.m.

An executive branch source says another Special Session will be called Wednesday to discuss funding for a new stadium to bring the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas.

