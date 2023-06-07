Gov. Lombardo calls Special Session of Nevada Legislature

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo called a Special Session of the Nevada Legislature Tuesday night.

Lawmakers will be asked to consider Assembly Bill 521 which includes funding for veterans, public safety, government services, youth and child welfare, and health care.

Lombardo’s order called for the session to begin at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and conclude by 11:59 p.m.

An executive branch source says another Special Session will be called Wednesday to discuss funding for a new stadium to bring the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Lombardo vetoes Affordable Medicine Act
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
Nevada state legislature image
Insurance bill passes Assembly; Aid in Dying bill vetoed
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May...
Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux as Nevada Legislature adjourns