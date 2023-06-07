Get your tickets for 2nd Annual Battle Born Broncs rodeo show in Fallon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd Annual Battle Born Broncs is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned Xtreme Broncs event.

Darcie Spero and Ty Skiver, co-founders of Battle Born Broncs and co-owners of Skiver Boots, stopped by Morning Break to invite all of Northern Nevada out for a once in a lifetime rodeo competition.

On June 13 and 14, world class event will take place inside the new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Arena and televised live on the Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel + App.

Tickets are available for those looking to watch the world’s top bareback and saddle bronc riders compete for $50,000 in prize money. Spectators can also check out the Western Market and Food Truck Round-Up for a variety of clothing, western goods and food vendors. A Roughstock “Rodeo Camp” for all levels, ages seven and up, will start the two day event followed by a welcome party at The Grid featuring a Calcutta and live band hosted by Skiver Bootmakers.

Doors open for the pre-show events at 4 p.m. and the main event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased online.

You can also follow all the action on social media. Battle Born Broncs is on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Opportunity House Flag Run
Bobby Mello Opportunity House hosting flag run fundraiser for homeless vets
Opportunity House Flag Run
Bobby Mello Opportunity House Flag Run
Battle Born Broncs
Battle Born Broncs
Carpe Diem Fishing Derby
Registration open for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 2nd annual Carpe Diem Fishing Derby