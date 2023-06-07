Get your tickets for 2nd Annual Battle Born Broncs rodeo show in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd Annual Battle Born Broncs is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned Xtreme Broncs event.

Darcie Spero and Ty Skiver, co-founders of Battle Born Broncs and co-owners of Skiver Boots, stopped by Morning Break to invite all of Northern Nevada out for a once in a lifetime rodeo competition.

On June 13 and 14, world class event will take place inside the new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Arena and televised live on the Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel + App.

Tickets are available for those looking to watch the world’s top bareback and saddle bronc riders compete for $50,000 in prize money. Spectators can also check out the Western Market and Food Truck Round-Up for a variety of clothing, western goods and food vendors. A Roughstock “Rodeo Camp” for all levels, ages seven and up, will start the two day event followed by a welcome party at The Grid featuring a Calcutta and live band hosted by Skiver Bootmakers.

Doors open for the pre-show events at 4 p.m. and the main event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased online.

You can also follow all the action on social media. Battle Born Broncs is on Facebook and Instagram.

