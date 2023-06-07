“Facials for Our Frontline”: Clear Facial Bar gives back to first responders and healthcare workers in the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One local business is giving the community’s frontline workers some much-needed care. On June 28th, Clear Facial Bar will be providing them with a free facial service as a “thank you” for all the work they do in our area.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 28th, first responders and healthcare workers can get Clear’s Custom Express Facial which is a 30-minute treatment.

Clear Facial Bar’s facials include anti-aging, calming the skin, clarifying, hydrating, and brightening.

Clear Facial Bar has given back to this community over the past three years through donations and care services. Owner, Jen Jeffers shares why it’s important to give them some much-needed care,

“My husband is a nurse in a local hospital here, I know how hard the medical community works every day as well as law enforcement, fire, the list goes on and on. We just wanted to give something back, give something to give them relaxation, some care for their skin. A lot of them still wear masks every day, so having a facial is a great way to recharge and rest.”

To make a free facial appointment, frontline workers must book their appointment. A badge or form of employment will need to be brought on the day of the appointment.

For more information about Clear Facial Bar, click here.

Their number is (775)225-4246.

