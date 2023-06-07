Ethics investigation launched against Lombardo

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Commission on Ethics has launched an ethics investigation into Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

They allege that Lombardo posed for photos wearing his Sheriff’s uniform, badge, firearm, and handgun during his announcement for his candidacy for Governor in 2021 when he was Clark County Sheriff.

Their complaint also alleges that Lombardo posed for photos with his Sheriff’s regalia on his campaign website and Facebook page.

The Ethics Commission says doing so is a violation of NRS 281A.400(7), a regulation forbidding the use of facilities, equipment, or time to benefit their own interests or the interests.

