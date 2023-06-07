City of Reno to install new flashing beacon near Stead Elementary

(KOLO)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new flashing beacons for students at Stead Elementary will be activated on June 8 which is right in time for summer school.

The beacons are used to help ensure the safety of students by flashing to alert drivers they are in a school zone and must slow down.

Reno Councilwoman Meghan Ebert supported the effort to purchase and install these two beacons. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded these improvements.

Councilwoman Ebert will be at the school to discuss pedestrian safety in the North Valleys.

