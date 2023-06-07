CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:59 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly. Kaitlan Collins is to begin a new show later this month, and CNN has signed Charles Barkley and Gayle King to host a once-a-week program.

Licht’s tenure hit a low point last week with publication of a lengthy, damaging profile of him in Atlantic magazine and the appointment of a new executive from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to help manage CNN.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination