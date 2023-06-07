Bobby Mello Opportunity House hosting flag run fundraiser for homeless vets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bobby Mello Opportunity House (119 Gallron Way, Sparks) is named after the later Bobby Mello who was an 11-year veteran with four tours in Vietnam. He and his wife, Michelle Mello, opened the Opportunity House as a way to help homeless veterans seven years ago in the Reno/Sparks area.

Mello, along with Randy DuPratt, a United States Marine Veteran, and Rufino Lazatin Lorenzo, owner of Eleven Tactical USA in Sparks, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to their flag run fundraiser Saturday, June 10.

The Opportunity House not only serves as a shelter for homeless vets, they also hand out food, hygiene products, clothing, sleeping bags and more to people in need. They work with the shelter in downtown Reno as well as Washoe County officials. They’ll call to ask if the Opportunity House has any openings and then they send over someone that is the need of a room.

DuPratt has been a volunteer with the Opportunity House since Bobby Mello passed away. He helps pick up donations, hands out donations, and helps with heavy lifting and maintence. Lorenzo is U.S. Army veteran and has been supporting Opportunity House for years.

The flag run on Saturday, June 10 starts at Eleven Tactical USA (1111 Rock Blvd, Sparks). There will be vendor booths, games, raffle prizes and free BBQ for veterans. Then the flag run (parade) around the McCarren loop gets underway at 11 a.m.

Follow Opportunity House on Facebook to learn more.

