Bobby Mello Opportunity House hosting flag run fundraiser for homeless vets

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bobby Mello Opportunity House (119 Gallron Way, Sparks) is named after the later Bobby Mello who was an 11-year veteran with four tours in Vietnam. He and his wife, Michelle Mello, opened the Opportunity House as a way to help homeless veterans seven years ago in the Reno/Sparks area.

Mello, along with Randy DuPratt, a United States Marine Veteran, and Rufino Lazatin Lorenzo, owner of Eleven Tactical USA in Sparks, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to their flag run fundraiser Saturday, June 10.

The Opportunity House not only serves as a shelter for homeless vets, they also hand out food, hygiene products, clothing, sleeping bags and more to people in need. They work with the shelter in downtown Reno as well as Washoe County officials. They’ll call to ask if the Opportunity House has any openings and then they send over someone that is the need of a room.

DuPratt has been a volunteer with the Opportunity House since Bobby Mello passed away. He helps pick up donations, hands out donations, and helps with heavy lifting and maintence. Lorenzo is U.S. Army veteran and has been supporting Opportunity House for years.

The flag run on Saturday, June 10 starts at Eleven Tactical USA (1111 Rock Blvd, Sparks). There will be vendor booths, games, raffle prizes and free BBQ for veterans. Then the flag run (parade) around the McCarren loop gets underway at 11 a.m.

Follow Opportunity House on Facebook to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Body found in Sparks identified
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Opportunity House Flag Run
Bobby Mello Opportunity House Flag Run
Battle Born Broncs
Get your tickets for 2nd Annual Battle Born Broncs rodeo show in Fallon
Battle Born Broncs
Battle Born Broncs
Carpe Diem Fishing Derby
Registration open for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 2nd annual Carpe Diem Fishing Derby