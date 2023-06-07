Apartment fire in Reno under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning apartment fire in Reno is under investigation.

The Reno Fire Department says it broke out just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Farris Apartments on East 4th Street and forced people to evacuate.

4th Street was also closed off because of the blaze.

RFD was unable to immediately provide details about the fire, including how it started, and whether anyone was hurt, however KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once that information becomes available.

