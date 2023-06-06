Teen Drivers: How parents can protect their teens and wallet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Summer is just around the corner and schools are soon to go on summer break. Typically that increases the amount of teen drivers on the road, along with high insurance rates.

According to the CDC, drivers between the ages 16 to 19 are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident than drivers who are 20 years old or older. Accidents are the leading cause of death for teens. Aside from safe driving tips, there are ways to change the narrative and assists parents financially.

”Typically we see a 14% decrease in premiums when our kids have higher grades. Typically a B or higher as an average is the cut off point,” said Dante Weston, a senior partner with the law firm, Donaldson & Weston. “The other thing is driver education. We have all driven around and seen student drivers working, right , keep your distance. Those classes actually go a long way in keeping the premiums down. “

Finding an insurance policy that fits your budget and a policy plan that works best for your family is difficult. For parents who are deciding whether to add a teen to an existing car plan or put them on a stand alone policy, experts suggests avoiding the stand alone policies to decrease premiums.

“Typically what we see is the more people that are listed for a driver for a particular car, actually is less of an increase in premiums versus a stand alone policy for a teen. So, insurance companies charge less if the teen is on the parents policy.”

For local driving school course information visit Nevada’s DMV or Double R Driving School in Northern Nevada.

