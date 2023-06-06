State Insurance Commissioner files to place Friday Health Plans under supervision

A gavel
A gavel(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper has filed legal action with the Nevada District Court to place Friday Health Plans of Nevada under regulatory supervision.

The Division of Insurance says this will allow for oversight and management of day-to-day operations of the company while conducting a financial analysis.

Friday Health Plans of Nevada is a Nevada-domiciled subsidiary of Colorado-based Friday Health Plan Group, managing 2,805 people in Nevada since May 2020.

“The primary responsibility of the Division of Insurance is to protect the consumers of the state,” said Kipper. “Through this receivership, we can further evaluate the health of the company and determine how to best serve the interests of Nevadans.”

Policyholders contracts will remain in effect and members will need to continue to pay their premiums to ensure continued coverage.

