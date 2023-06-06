Reno hula school hosting golf tournament to raise money for cultural center, practice studio

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s hula school, Ka Pā Hula O Kawaiolanoelaniokāne, has operating out of Lili’s Hawaiian Restaurant in Reno for more than 10 years. They started with a dozen students in 2012 and have since grown to more than 100. They’re outgrowing their current space so the hula school is raising money to build an entire culture center where the hula students can practice and perform, as well as have a place in Reno to celebrate the city’s diverse people groups.

To help with the fundraising, Ka Pā Hula O Kawaiolanoelaniokāne is hosting a golf tournament Saturday, June 17 at the Toiyabe Golf Course (19 Lightning W. Ranch Road, Washoe Valley).

Owner, Mohalapua Banner (Auntie Mo), hula instructors Kumu Kawaiola and Todd Kihara, stopped by Morning Break to let the community know about the event.

Golf teams will be invited to the awards banquet with a delicious buffet where you will enjoy a private concert by one of Hawaii’s top all-female bands and a live hula show by the hālau (hula school). There are also raffle prizes, a silent auction, and more. Click here to register. You have until Wednesday, June 14 to do so. You can sponsor teams and donate items for the silent auction through Friday, June 16.

You can also support Ka Pā Hula O Kawaiolanoelaniokāne by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

