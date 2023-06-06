Remembering former Sparks Mayor Geno Martini

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) he was a local boy who grew up to become the longest serving Sparks Mayor. Geno Martini passed away last week at the age of 77 leaving a lasting mark on his hometown and its people.

It’s a rare leader who represents the community they serve as completely as did Martini. He was fond of saying, that he’d had to go to Reno to be born, referring to Reno’s St.Mary’s Hospital, but he moved back three days later and never left.

Martini grew up on the family farm at the eastern end of the valley, riding his bicycle into town, to visit friends, family or attend school. As a young man he had the build of a lineman so it was inevitable he’d end up anchoring the starting line as center for the Sparks Railroaders.

He stayed close to home working in banking and realestate, forging friendships and an open easy style of dealing with people which would serve him well in public office.

Mayor Ed Lawson knew him long before the two served together in city government He and Donald Abbott didn’t meet until Abbott ran for a council seat and Martini endorsed him, but he was a mentor to both.

“When i was having a bad day I didn’t hesitate to call him and say ‘Hey, this what happened.’ says Lawson. “And he would pick up the phone and he’d always say ‘you’ve got this. you know what to do.’”

“When people had their differences he could bring them together,” noted Abbbott. “to find some common ground and move forward.”

Martini had been living with parkison’s since 2012, a diagnosis he made public in 2015. “I’m starting to get a little weeaker and I have to use a walker sometimes,” he said at the time. “And I got tired of explaining that so I just thought ‘Let’s get it out into the open’ and, if somebody sees me using a walker they know what’s going on.”

He stayed on for three more years leaving his mark on a number of projects around town, the revitlization of the downtown, completion of the sparks marina among them. But he’ll be remembered most fondly for his personality.and his concern for others. to the very end.

“He made someone promise that they;’d reach out and check on me,” says Abbott. “And i appreicate that. That was just Geno being Geno knowing that it was going to be a hard loss for me. He wanted to make sure I was going to be okay. It was just the great human being that he was.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.