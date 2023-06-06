Nevada football to open 2027 season at USC

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolfpack will open the 2027 season on the road at USC.

The matchup was announced Tuesday and will be a part of the Pack’s non-conference schedule for the season. The pair will match up in their season openers on Sept. 11.

They will also begin the 2023 season at USC.

The 2027 contest will be the seventh all-time meeting between the Trojans and the Wolfpack, and just the second one since 1929.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

How Chris Phillips became the Aces top guy
Club's general manager and chief operations officer has spent decades in other MiLB roles
How Chris Phillips became the Aces’ top guy
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
Groundbreaking takes place on Lannes Basketball Building