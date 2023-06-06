Nevada football to open 2027 season at USC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolfpack will open the 2027 season on the road at USC.

The matchup was announced Tuesday and will be a part of the Pack’s non-conference schedule for the season. The pair will match up in their season openers on Sept. 11.

They will also begin the 2023 season at USC.

The 2027 contest will be the seventh all-time meeting between the Trojans and the Wolfpack, and just the second one since 1929.

