Lombardo vetoes Affordable Medicine Act

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed the Affordable Medicine Act on Monday.

Assembly Bill 250 passed out of both chambers of the Nevada Legislature, and would have meant that lower prices negotiated for some prescription drugs were available for Nevadans and not just those on Medicare.

The bill would have followed any other price drops on drugs at the federal level under the Inflation Reduction Act.

In his veto message, Lombardo said the bill would set arbitrary price caps and restrict patients’ access to medicine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.