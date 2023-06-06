KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes wood fired pizzas at Reno Outdoor Living

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Outdoor Living hosted Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko for a very special edition of KOLO Cooks. Using their custom built outdoor wood fired pizza ovens, Chef Chapin whipped up a pesto cream shrimp pizza and a bbq pepperoni bacon pizza, each with additional fixins.

Reno Outdoor Living owner, Ron Cohen, and employee, Tom Powell, showed the team how to use the pizza ovens as well as some of their other custom built grills and smokers.

Watch Tuesday’s episode of KOLO Cooks to learn more.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

This week’s KOLO Cooks is sponsored by Reno Outdoor Living.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

What's Up Downtown
Lombardo vetoes Affordable Medicine Act
Sam and Ally Baugh, Rock Tahoe Half Marathon
Grab your spot for the 2023 Rock Tahoe Half Marathon happening Father’s Day weekend
Hula School Golf Tournament
Reno hula school hosting golf tournament to raise money for cultural center, practice studio
National Churros Day
Celebrate National Churros Day with locally owned, Jeydi Churros