Insurance bill passes Assembly; Aid in Dying bill vetoed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill that would have, in part, increased the amount of penalties for certain violations, passed the Nevada Assembly. Meanwhile, a bill regarding end of patient life decisions was vetoed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

SB 274 says that if an administrator orders an insurer, organization for managed care, health care provider, third-party administrator, employer or professional employer organization to pay a benefit penalty, that information should be posted on to the website of the Division.

Lombardo also vetoed a bill that would have established provisions governing the prescribing, dispensing and administering of medication designed to end the life of a patient.

