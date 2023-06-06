Insurance bill passes Assembly; Aid in Dying bill vetoed

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill that would have, in part, increased the amount of penalties for certain violations, passed the Nevada Assembly. Meanwhile, a bill regarding end of patient life decisions was vetoed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

SB 274 says that if an administrator orders an insurer, organization for managed care, health care provider, third-party administrator, employer or professional employer organization to pay a benefit penalty, that information should be posted on to the website of the Division.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

Lombardo also vetoed a bill that would have established provisions governing the prescribing, dispensing and administering of medication designed to end the life of a patient.

The full text of that bill can be found here.

