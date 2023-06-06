Grab your spot for the 2023 Rock Tahoe Half Marathon happening Father’s Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rock Tahoe Half Marathon is back for the running enthusiasts in and around Lake Tahoe. The 13.1 mile course will take you from Spooner Summit (Hwy 28 & Hwy 50) south along the beautiful east shoreline of Lake Tahoe. There is no shortage of amazing scenery as you pass Logan Shoals, run through Cave Rock and weave along the bike path through historic Round Hill Pines, Nevada Beach and Rabe Meadow.

If that sounds like something for you, sign up ASAP. You have until Thursday, June 15 to do so as long as race spots are available. However, race director, Sam Baugh, and his daughter, Ally Baugh, said there are only a few stops left and will likely fill up in the next day or so.

Rock Tahoe Half Marathon is Saturday, June 17, but the party actually starts Friday at the “Rock the Plaza” Packet Pickup and Pre-Race Expo. Come out to Guitar Plaza at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe Friday, June 16 from 2-8 p.m. Then for those participating in Saturday’s race, click here for all the information you need to know ahead of time. Note: There is no parking available at the start of the race at the top of Spooner Summit so you must sign-up for a shuttle time online or at the Pre-Race Expo.

After the race concludes, there will be a finish line party like no other! Click here to view and download a copy of the course map.

If running isn’t your thing, you can still support Rock Tahoe Half Marathon by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

