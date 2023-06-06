Free Fishing Day to be held June 10

A man fishing
A man fishing(Big Thicket National Preserve)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Free Fishing Day will be held this Saturday on June 10.

Anglers may fish in any public water in the state without needing a fishing license. The Nevada Department of Wildlife does say, however, that all limits and other regulations apply.

Nevada State Parks will also have free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day.

Locally, the Rotary Club of Sparks will be hosting the annual Kid’s Free Fishing Day at the Sparks Marina from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event is free to all kids 17 and under. Registration opens at 6:00 a.m. on the day of the event on the south side of the Marina.

Free fishing poles and bait are provided while supplies last.

Volunteers with NDOW will stock the Marina with thousands of rainbow trout and will be on hand to help the kids reel in fish.

