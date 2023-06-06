Fire crews undergo water rescue training with U.S. Navy at Lake Tahoe

Crews with the U.S. Navy and NLT Fire train on Tuesday, June 6th at Lake Tahoe.
Crews with the U.S. Navy and NLT Fire train on Tuesday, June 6th at Lake Tahoe.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District had the chance to learn water rescue techniques from the U.S. Navy on Tuesday, with both agencies coming together to train and discuss tactics near Tahoe City.

“Utilizing our swimmers as survivors so they can practice removing swimmers from the lake if they are in distress,” Lt. James Eckles explained.

The Navy says their helicopters generally won’t be around for rescues at Lake Tahoe, but they were able to use the lake as a training ground for the open ocean rescues, they are more accustomed to making.

Jake Fonken of North Lake Tahoe Fire says water rescues are quite common at the lake.

“Sometimes weekly in the summertime,” he explained. “It varies. But we have a multitude of rescues every season.”

Both agencies say they hope this training will help them be ready for whatever a busy summer may bring, because a busy summer is expected.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in a May 13 stabbing off...
Washoe sheriff’s office trying to identify Lemmon Valley stabbing suspect; reward offered

Latest News

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Mystery client who hired detective to spy on Reno’s mayor asks Nevada high court to keep name secret
Nevada football to open 2027 season at USC
PAUL MITCHELL CANCER DAY
PAUL MITCHELL CANCER DAY
What's Up Downtown