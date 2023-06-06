DCSO preps for Carson Valley Days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is prepping for Carson Valley Days from June 8 to June 11.

This year’s theme is Aloha, Carson Valley!

They ask people to use extra precautions when traveling through the towns of Minden and Gardnerville due to the high volume of traffic.

They also say U.S. 395 Highway 395 from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane will be closed on June 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. An alternate route will be clearly marked for cars passing through south and north bound U.S. Highway 395.

All surface streets between Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane will have closed access to U.S. Highway 395. No cars will be allowed to park along the parade route.

Extra deputies from the DCSO will be assigned during the parade. They ask people attending the parade to stay out of the road and not interfere with the parade route.

