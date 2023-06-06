Crash in Washoe County kills 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An April crash in Washoe County claimed the life of a Crystal Bay man, Nevada State Police said Tuesday.

NSP says that on April 28 at around 4:45 p.m., they responded to a crash on IR580 northbound at the South Virginia/ Patriot off-ramp in Washoe County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a silver 2005 Ford F350 was traveling northbound on IR580 approaching the off-ramp. A white 1999 Dodge Caravan was also traveling northbound on IR580 also headed towards the same off-ramp ahead of the truck.

Police say the F350 struck the rear of the Dodge Caravan, with the Caravan rotating into the gore area at the top of the off-ramp, striking the attenuator. The Ford exited at the ramp and fled the scene. It was later recovered by investigators.

The driver of the Caravan, 67-year-old Jorge Lara-Cabrera was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 6. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.