Crash in Washoe County kills 1

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An April crash in Washoe County claimed the life of a Crystal Bay man, Nevada State Police said Tuesday.

NSP says that on April 28 at around 4:45 p.m., they responded to a crash on IR580 northbound at the South Virginia/ Patriot off-ramp in Washoe County.

Their preliminary investigation found that a silver 2005 Ford F350 was traveling northbound on IR580 approaching the off-ramp. A white 1999 Dodge Caravan was also traveling northbound on IR580 also headed towards the same off-ramp ahead of the truck.

Police say the F350 struck the rear of the Dodge Caravan, with the Caravan rotating into the gore area at the top of the off-ramp, striking the attenuator. The Ford exited at the ramp and fled the scene. It was later recovered by investigators.

The driver of the Caravan, 67-year-old Jorge Lara-Cabrera was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 6. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

