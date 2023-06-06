Celebrate National Churros Day with locally owned, Jeydi Churros

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hosting a backyard yard BBQ and looking for a way to really impress your guests? Is your business celebrating an anniversary or holding a special event? Whatever type of party you’re throwing, churros are always a good idea!

And because Tuesday, June 6 is National Churros Day, KOLO 8 Morning Break invited the owner of Jeydi Churros, Jesus Torres, and his nieces Alondra and Melanie Hueso, to the KOLO 8 parking lot to show off the industrial way they make the world’s best churros!

Jeydi Churros will be at all 10 days of the Reno Rodeo, June 15-24. Or you can also call Torres directly at 775-297-2175 or 775-357-5798 to book Jeydi Churros for your next event. Follow Jeydi Churros on Facebook.

