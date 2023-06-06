Carson City Sheriffs looking for check fraud suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for check fraud.

They say that on Aug. 19, 2022, a suspect, seen in the picture below, walked into the Greater Nevada Credit Union on Eagle Station in Carson City, with stolen checks.

Security camera footage of the fraud suspect (The Carson City Sheriff's Office)

The CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Robbins at 775-283-7853.

