Carson City Sheriffs looking for check fraud suspect
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for check fraud.
They say that on Aug. 19, 2022, a suspect, seen in the picture below, walked into the Greater Nevada Credit Union on Eagle Station in Carson City, with stolen checks.
The CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Robbins at 775-283-7853.
