Truckee Trails Foundation wants community feedback during “Better Together: Listening Tour”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Trails Foundation (TTR) is going on tour. This non-profit is responsible for maintaining and building new trails in the Truckee region. Now they’re debuting “BETTER TOGETHER | Listening Tour” this month, with the first event set for Tuesday, June 6.

Jeff Patrick, vice president of philanthropy and marketing, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to this event.

Tuesday’s event takes place at 7 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. This hour-long get-together will focus on trail runners. The goal of this first event is to get direct feedback from the trail-running community in conjunction with event partner, Donner Party Mountain Runners. TTR wants to better understand how trail runners use the trails, what’s missing and possible locations for new trail-building endeavors. All of this will help shape trail development plans to better serve trail runners moving forward.

This first listening event is sponsored by Tahoe Mountain Sports. All attendees will receive a 10% discount card that is valid at both the Tahoe Mountain Sports and Tahoe Mountain Life stores in Truckee. The event is free, but guests are asked to register in advance. You can do so by clicking here.

More listening events are scheduled over the next five months focusing on other uses for the Truckee Trails network including mountain biking, hiking/backpacking, road cycling and gravel riding.

Truckee Trails invests over $1 million every year in building and maintaining the regional trail network. The organization is responsible for the maintenance of nearly 180 miles of non-motorized trail in the Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Ranger District (with the exception of the Jackass/Donkeytown Trail). In the past six years the Truckee Trails crew has built 27 miles of new trail, including major mountain bike, hiking and trail running trail development in the Waddle Ranch and Sawtooth areas.

You can also support the Truckee Trails Foundation by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours

Latest News

Reno Food and Drink Week
Live Music at the Village
Diana Hoffman, Music with Confidence founder
Tickets still available for Music with Confidence dinner fundraiser at Red Hawk Golf and Resort
Leigh Hurst, Spiritual Life Coach
Monday Motivations: Holding onto hope when it feels like your world is falling apart