Truckee Trails Foundation wants community feedback during “Better Together: Listening Tour”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Trails Foundation (TTR) is going on tour. This non-profit is responsible for maintaining and building new trails in the Truckee region. Now they’re debuting “BETTER TOGETHER | Listening Tour” this month, with the first event set for Tuesday, June 6.

Jeff Patrick, vice president of philanthropy and marketing, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to this event.

Tuesday’s event takes place at 7 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. This hour-long get-together will focus on trail runners. The goal of this first event is to get direct feedback from the trail-running community in conjunction with event partner, Donner Party Mountain Runners. TTR wants to better understand how trail runners use the trails, what’s missing and possible locations for new trail-building endeavors. All of this will help shape trail development plans to better serve trail runners moving forward.

This first listening event is sponsored by Tahoe Mountain Sports. All attendees will receive a 10% discount card that is valid at both the Tahoe Mountain Sports and Tahoe Mountain Life stores in Truckee. The event is free, but guests are asked to register in advance. You can do so by clicking here.

More listening events are scheduled over the next five months focusing on other uses for the Truckee Trails network including mountain biking, hiking/backpacking, road cycling and gravel riding.

Truckee Trails invests over $1 million every year in building and maintaining the regional trail network. The organization is responsible for the maintenance of nearly 180 miles of non-motorized trail in the Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Ranger District (with the exception of the Jackass/Donkeytown Trail). In the past six years the Truckee Trails crew has built 27 miles of new trail, including major mountain bike, hiking and trail running trail development in the Waddle Ranch and Sawtooth areas.

