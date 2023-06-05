Tickets still available for Music with Confidence dinner fundraiser at Red Hawk Golf and Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music With Confidence is a non-profit music school and performing arts center that teaches children the joy and art of music and arts and crafts with an emphasis on empowering them to believe in themselves.

Diana Hoffman, founder of MWC, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to its upcoming fundraiser Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at Ovation at Red Hawk Golf and Resort (6600 N Wingfield Pkwy, Sparks).

This event includes dinner, entertainment and silent auction. It will be hosted by KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko. Tickets cost $100 and can be bought online.

Backed by top educational and performing art professionals, MWC school gives students the tools they need to learn and grow, not only as artists but also as people. They are proud to work as a team with parents to lift kids up and help them to be self-confident and positive as they nurture their talents and love for the arts.

