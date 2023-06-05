Suggest ward boundaries as city of Reno redraws ward maps

This is a screenshot of the city of Reno's redistricting software as it redraws its ward map.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is redrawing its ward boundaries as it eliminates an at-large seat and expands from five to six wards. It launched an online portal Sunday to let the public suggest boundaries.

Portal link: https://districtr.org/tag/Reno2023.

All maps will be reviewed and submitted as part of the public record.

The portal is powered by Districtr and provides demographic data, including racial and ethnic makeup and socioeconomic factors, the city said in a statement.

These maps are due by June 22.

“Our residents know this community inside and out,” Calli Wilsey, director of policy and strategy at the city, said in a statement. “They know their neighborhoods very well. We want to hear what is important to them and how they define their own communities.”

The next redistricting meeting will be June 14 at 6 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Community Center, 1301 Valley Road in Reno. This meeting will be in Spanish.

Preliminary maps will be reviewed June 27 at 6 p.m. in the Reno City Hall council chambers.

How to guide.

