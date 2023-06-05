Retired WCSD police dog passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced Monday afternoon that retired police K9 Orfeus has passed away.

The district says Orfeus passed in the comfort and care of his handler, retired school police officer Ed Kendall.

Orfeus was born in Holland and started his career with the district in 2016, being trained in narcotics detection and retiring in 2021.

He lived with Officer Kendall throughout his time with the WCSD until his death on June 4 from medical complications.

“K-9 Orfeus was an invaluable member of our team and he served our students and staff members with distinction,” said WCSD Police Chief Jason Trevino. “He participated in presentations at our schools and helped convey important messages to our students about drug prevention. We are grateful for his service and dedication to our district.”

