The power of Community activism; how one local man is taking on the Lake Tahoe litter problem
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Ben Dosseff moved to Incline Village 8 years ago, soon after he noticed the very serious litter issue in Lake Tahoe. For the last 7 years he has been picking up trash around the lake and nature trails. KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia met up with Dosseff at Sand Harbor Beach, one week after the inaugural Lake Tahoe Litter Summit to get a firsthand look at the pollution problem.
