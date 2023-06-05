The power of Community activism; how one local man is taking on the Lake Tahoe litter problem

Addressing the ugly litter that hurts Lake Tahoe.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Ben Dosseff moved to Incline Village 8 years ago, soon after he noticed the very serious litter issue in Lake Tahoe. For the last 7 years he has been picking up trash around the lake and nature trails. KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia met up with Dosseff at Sand Harbor Beach, one week after the inaugural Lake Tahoe Litter Summit to get a firsthand look at the pollution problem.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours

Latest News

18th Annual Adventure Day at Sparks Marina
18th annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day at Sparks Marina
Local business, "Big Frog" sponsors the Walk to Defeat ALS.
Reno’s “Big Frog” owner supports ALS Walk June 3 to honor her father
Inmate-trainers riding some of the horses up for adoption this Saturday
First wild horse adoption of 2023 takes place this Saturday
Strip mall located at Oddie Boulevard and Sullivan Lane
Low income resource center planned for Oddie and Sullivan