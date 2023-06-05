Police in South Florida arrest another suspect in Memorial Day beach shooting

Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla....
Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida arrested two men over the weekend and are continuing to search for a third person suspected of going on a Memorial Day shooting spree along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night, the agency said in a news release. On Saturday, Hollywood detectives and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force arrested Jordan Burton.

Paul and Burton have been identified by police as the shooters, along with Lionel JeanCharles Jr., who has yet to be arrested, the agency said.

They will each face charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Two men who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting — Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, both 18 — were arrested last week on firearms charges, police said. Five handguns have been recovered, with one of them reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

Police and witnesses say the shooting began late in the afternoon on Memorial Day after a fight broke out in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, which is south of Fort Lauderdale. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out.

Two of the nine injured remain in the hospital, police said.

It was not immediately known whether those who were arrested have retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

