Overnight work on I-80 to force lane reductions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Overnight work on I-80 west of Reno will force lane reductions starting today, June 5.

The reductions will take place so the Nevada Department of Transportation can improve interstate drainage and make other improvements.

From June 5 through late 2023, drivers will see the following lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the Nevada/California state line:

Single lane closures will take place weekdays 9 p.m.-7 a.m. on eastbound I-80 and 7 p.m.-noon on the westbound interstate.

One lane of interstate will remain open in each direction during construction.

Brief road closures will take place in future months on West Fourth Street, Silva Ranch Road, and other interstate frontage roads.

Short-term interstate ramp closures are also anticipated in future months.

While the majority of delays will be minimal, travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be expected through the work zone.

The interstate was repaved several years ago. Now, this second phase of improvements will make the following enhancements:

8-foot-tall deer fencing will be installed on both sides of I-80 between Gold Ranch exit 1 and West Fourth Street exit 8 to reduce wildlife-related crashes.

Reinforced drainage pipes will be installed for enhanced roadside drainage, along with decorative rock and native plantings to beautify the area, reduce soil erosion and help direct natural water run-off.

Rumble strips will be removed on both sides of the interstate from the Gold Ranch area to western McCarran Boulevard.

Interstate exit signage in Mogul and Verdi will be updated to remove town names and instead list the road names associated with the exit, providing additional distinction between multiple Verdi-area exits.

Bridges will be painted to replicate colors of the surrounding landscape. Decorative image panels will be placed at intersections, representing native plants and animals such as quail. Such landscape and aesthetics can help enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and environment of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential; something that is particularly important on this gateway corridor to Reno

