Douglas County will begin providing permanent DMV exemption cards to some

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Assessor’s Office will begin providing a permanent DMV exemption card for qualifying taxpayers.

The county says this is in an effort to reduce paper waste and lower costs. The cards will replace the current paper vouchers and will be provided for all exemption recipients that apply their benefits to the DMV.

The Assessor’s Office will begin sending out the cards this week.

The new, permanent card will have the resident’s name, exemption number, and exemption type printed on the front of the card. Use instructions and a QR code will be placed on the back of the card.

That code can be scanned with your phone and links card holders to the Assessor’s website. There, exemption recipients can check their exemption balance.

Douglas County says this exemption will work exactly the same as it has in the past, and you will no longer need to wait for the voucher card in the mail in order to use the benefit.

The benefit amount will renew each year as of July 1 and will remain valid until gone or until it expires on June 30.

