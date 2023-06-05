American Red Cross reminds the community of the life-saving skills of CPR and AED training

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s the critical training that saves lives. June 1st through the 7th marks National CPR and AED Awareness Week. American Red Cross wants us to know three out of every four cardiac arrests occur at home or work.

Getting red cross training is easily accessible. The American Red Cross provides various certified training classes in-person, online, or hybrid. AED training is also available in these formats.

If you are a school, business, or community group, trainers can come to you to teach courses.

While this week is a crucial time to remind the community of the importance of being CPR and AED certified, these are skills to know all year long.

Mary Powell of the Northern Nevada American Red Cross shared,

“It’s just important that everybody in the summer and out and about and enjoying this lovely weather that we’re just again mindful for the people around us and have the basic skills that can just in that two minutes to just be so critical to somebody’s ability to survive or not survive a cardiac event.”

Hands-Only CPR training is free at no cost. American Red Cross shared CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

For more information on training available, click here.

