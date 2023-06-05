American Red Cross reminds the community of the life-saving skills of CPR and AED training

June 1st through the 7th marks National CPR and AED Awareness Week.
June 1st through the 7th marks National CPR and AED Awareness Week.(MGN)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:48 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s the critical training that saves lives. June 1st through the 7th marks National CPR and AED Awareness Week.  American Red Cross wants us to know three out of every four cardiac arrests occur at home or work.

Getting red cross training is easily accessible. The American Red Cross provides various certified training classes in-person, online, or hybrid. AED training is also available in these formats.

If you are a school, business, or community group, trainers can come to you to teach courses.

While this week is a crucial time to remind the community of the importance of being CPR and AED certified, these are skills to know all year long.

Mary Powell of the Northern Nevada American Red Cross shared,

“It’s just important that everybody in the summer and out and about and enjoying this lovely weather that we’re just again mindful for the people around us and have the basic skills that can just in that two minutes to just be so critical to somebody’s ability to survive or not survive a cardiac event.”

Hands-Only CPR training is free at no cost. American Red Cross shared CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

For more information on training available, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Sparks identified
The scene on East Prater Way and I Street where Sparks Police Department officers shot a man...
UPDATE: Suspect identified, believed to be homeless
The United States Geological Survey reported earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.9 an 3.1 on June...
Earthquakes rattle northern Nevada
Marco Moran
Body found in Truckee River in Sparks was a suspicious death
The scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks.
Fiery Sparks crash kills passenger, closes I-80 for 5 hours

Latest News

18th Annual Adventure Day at Sparks Marina
18th annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day at Sparks Marina
18th annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day at Sparks Marina
Walk to Defeat ALS 2023
WCSO's Barks & Badges event 2023