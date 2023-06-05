4th Annual Reno Food and Drink Week highlights 50+ local businesses over 12-day event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food & Drink Week is back! This community event is designed to support and celebrate local restaurants, bistros, coffee shops, bars and food trucks in The Biggest Little City. Participating food and drink establishments will offer fixed price menus, drink flights and/or specialty food/drink items that will only be available June 5-12.

Three of those businesses stopped by Morning Break Monday to share their specials with viewers.

Geoffrey Caliger is the executive chef and partner at Centro with two locations in MidTown and South Reno. Jeremiah John, chef and owner of NOLA Sliders, is one of the first food trucks to participate Reno Food & Drink Week. And Rising for People Coffee Co., owned by Skyler Jones, offers a “speakeasy coffee house vibe” and is quickly becoming well known for their creative coffee flights.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here. Follow Reno Food and Drink Week on Facebook and Instagram. And as you visit local businesses, post on social media using hashtags: #RenoFoodWeek #RenoFoodandDrinkWeek #HungryinReno

Reno Food and Drink Week is put on by Hungry in Reno. Click here to learn more about local businesses and foody events year-round.

