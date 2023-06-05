18th annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day at Sparks Marina

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, June 4th 2023 turned out to be a beautiful day at Sparks Marina for the City of Sparks’ 18th annual Mark Wellman Adventure Day and Abilities Expo.

People in the adaptive community, their friends and families got to enjoy adaptive outdoor sporting activities like hand-cycling, kayaking, and rock climbing. For many, the free event is an annual tradition.

Namesake, Mark Wellman, says hosting events like these is all about letting the younger generations know that life isn’t over after a life-altering accident, or because of a condition. The day is all about supporting our local adaptive community.

