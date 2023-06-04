Washoe sheriff canine Murphy has died

Washoe County Sheriff's Office canine Murphy
Washoe County Sheriff's Office canine Murphy(WCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Murphy, a police dog, has died.

The springer spaniel was born in Ireland and was trained in narcotics detection. He worked with Deputy Gamboa with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking area task force.

Murphy started public service in 2012 with Nevada State Police Trooper Vietti before joining the sheriff’s office. Murphy retired in October 2019 after seven years of service. He was remembered for relentlessly playing ball, the sheriff’s office said.

“Murphy enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement with his family, never letting his ball too far from sight,” the sheriff’s office said.

